Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) EPS is poised to hit 0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.64% to $169.58, before settling in for the price of $170.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLR posted a 52-week range of $129.95-$198.00.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.84% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $336.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $164.77.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 100.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’24, this organization’s CFO sold 2,518 shares at the rate of 187.40, making the entire transaction reach 471,873 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Digital Realty Trust Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.29% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $157.65, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.14.

In the same vein, DLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital Realty Trust Inc, DLR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.43 million was inferior to the volume of 2.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.50% While, its Average True Range was 3.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.08% that was lower than 34.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.