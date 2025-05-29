Doximity Inc (DOCS) is -8.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Wednesday, Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) started slowly as it slid -0.88% to $51.64, before settling in for the price of $52.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOCS posted a 52-week range of $25.00-$85.21.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 39.84% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.45.

Doximity Inc (DOCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Doximity Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.32%, in contrast to 67.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 50.58, making the entire transaction reach 505,796 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,360.

Doximity Inc (DOCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Doximity Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 79.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Doximity Inc (DOCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.92. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.63, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.36.

In the same vein, DOCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Doximity Inc, DOCS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.26 million was lower the volume of 2.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Doximity Inc (DOCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.28% that was lower than 71.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.