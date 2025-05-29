Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.76% at $203.29, before settling in for the price of $218.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXP posted a 52-week range of $201.61-$321.93.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $223.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $255.29.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. Eagle Materials Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.21%, in contrast to 103.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 213.66, making the entire transaction reach 213,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 310 for 257.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,655 in total.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Eagle Materials Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.01% and is forecasted to reach 15.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eagle Materials Inc (EXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.78, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.82.

In the same vein, EXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.75, a figure that is expected to reach 3.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.17% While, its Average True Range was 8.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.47% that was higher than 38.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.