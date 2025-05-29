Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) EPS is poised to hit 0.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.86% to $14.94, before settling in for the price of $15.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBC posted a 52-week range of $12.66-$19.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 16.55% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.74.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Eastern Bankshares Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.14%, in contrast to 68.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,348 shares at the rate of 15.68, making the entire transaction reach 36,817 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,187. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,348 for 15.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,629. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,011 in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Eastern Bankshares Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.58% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.02.

In the same vein, EBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

[Eastern Bankshares Inc, EBC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.40% that was lower than 35.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.