Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Moves -0.76% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.76% at $325.67, before settling in for the price of $328.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETN posted a 52-week range of $231.85-$379.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.63% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $391.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $390.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $293.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $319.42.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Eaton Corporation plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 84.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 140 shares at the rate of 327.21, making the entire transaction reach 45,809 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 790. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s insider below. sold 9,103 for 330.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,012,128. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,675 in total.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Eaton Corporation plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.25% and is forecasted to reach 13.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.87, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.41.

In the same vein, ETN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.91, a figure that is expected to reach 2.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.76% While, its Average True Range was 8.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.57% that was lower than 48.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.