ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 48.37 million

As on Wednesday, ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.11% to $0.26, before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ECDA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.45.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 43.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4605, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8607.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.35%, in contrast to 1.24% institutional ownership.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

ECD Automotive Design Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.75%.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, ECDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ECD Automotive Design Inc, ECDA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.83 million was better the volume of 0.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0779.

Raw Stochastic average of ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.35% that was lower than 108.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.