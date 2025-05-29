Emerson Electric Co (EMR) last month volatility was 1.80%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) flaunted slowness of -1.02% at $119.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $120.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMR posted a 52-week range of $90.06-$134.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $562.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $560.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.30.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Emerson Electric Co industry. Emerson Electric Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 82.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Chief Sustain Officer sold 28,305 shares at the rate of 119.44, making the entire transaction reach 3,380,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 232,669.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Emerson Electric Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.85% and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Emerson Electric Co (EMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.58, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.39.

In the same vein, EMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.19, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Emerson Electric Co, EMR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Emerson Electric Co (EMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.30% that was lower than 37.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.