Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Moves -0.22% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.22% to $31.43, before settling in for the price of $31.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPD posted a 52-week range of $27.37-$34.63.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.05% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.28.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.59%, in contrast to 24.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27 ’24, this organization’s CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 4,180 shares at the rate of 29.35, making the entire transaction reach 122,681 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,911.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.71% and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.81, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.77.

In the same vein, EPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Enterprise Products Partners L P, EPD]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.81 million was inferior to the volume of 5.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.21% that was lower than 24.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.