Equifax, Inc (EFX) EPS growth this year is 4.21%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Wednesday, Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.45% to $262.14, before settling in for the price of $258.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EFX posted a 52-week range of $199.98-$309.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $248.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $264.63.

Equifax, Inc (EFX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry. Equifax, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.59%, in contrast to 100.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CFO & COO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 259.10, making the entire transaction reach 518,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,176.

Equifax, Inc (EFX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equifax, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.21% and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in the upcoming year.

Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equifax, Inc (EFX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.53, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.25.

In the same vein, EFX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.90, a figure that is expected to reach 1.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equifax, Inc (EFX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Equifax, Inc, EFX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.23 million was better the volume of 1.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.38% While, its Average True Range was 8.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Equifax, Inc (EFX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.18% that was lower than 43.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.