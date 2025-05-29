Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) latest performance of 0.68% is not what was on cards

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.68% at $32.50, before settling in for the price of $32.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPRT posted a 52-week range of $26.07-$34.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 26.57% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 109.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 42,632 shares at the rate of 32.02, making the entire transaction reach 1,365,077 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 453,760. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 35,493 for 32.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,136,131. This particular insider is now the holder of 418,267 in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.91% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.01, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.48.

In the same vein, EPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.95% that was lower than 25.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.