Evolus Inc (EOLS) 14-day ATR is 0.61: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -5.20% at $9.30, before settling in for the price of $9.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOLS posted a 52-week range of $8.67-$17.82.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 51.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $599.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.32.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Evolus Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.72%, in contrast to 84.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 3,385 shares at the rate of 9.87, making the entire transaction reach 33,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 359,082. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,494 for 10.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 167,089 in total.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Evolus Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.26% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolus Inc (EOLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18.

In the same vein, EOLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolus Inc (EOLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.07% that was lower than 73.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.