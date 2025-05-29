Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.98

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.69% to $58.08, before settling in for the price of $56.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $39.97-$72.83.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $185.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.19.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.47%, in contrast to 97.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’24, this organization’s President and CEO bought 19,500 shares at the rate of 51.35, making the entire transaction reach 1,001,325 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,074,191. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 08 ’24, Company’s EVP, GM, Precision Oncology sold 929 for 70.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,030. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,758 in total.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.38. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.43.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

[Exact Sciences Corp, EXAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.01% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.18% that was lower than 46.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.