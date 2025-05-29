EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.53 million

As on Wednesday, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 18.12% to $7.04, before settling in for the price of $5.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EYPT posted a 52-week range of $3.91-$13.98.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $484.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.78.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.96%, in contrast to 96.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 5.99, making the entire transaction reach 29,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 5.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,500 in total.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.05% and is forecasted to reach -2.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.79. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.64.

In the same vein, EYPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, EYPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was better the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.81% that was higher than 87.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.