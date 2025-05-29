Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.29

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: FIHL) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.36% to $16.90, before settling in for the price of $16.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIHL posted a 52-week range of $14.17-$21.32.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 46.02% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.29.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.58%, in contrast to 42.71% institutional ownership.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.86% and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: FIHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72.

In the same vein, FIHL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL)

[Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd, FIHL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.98% that was lower than 33.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.