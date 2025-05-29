Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) latest performance of -1.31% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.31% to $53.67, before settling in for the price of $54.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FNF posted a 52-week range of $47.78-$66.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $275.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $259.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.95.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. Fidelity National Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.56%, in contrast to 80.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 4,500,000 shares at the rate of 33.60, making the entire transaction reach 151,200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,483,243. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,400 for 64.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,434. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,316 in total.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fidelity National Financial Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.70% and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.94% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.26, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.15.

In the same vein, FNF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fidelity National Financial Inc, FNF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.53 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.58% that was higher than 30.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.