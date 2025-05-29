FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) volume hits 0.96 million: A New Opening for Investors

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) established initial surge of 0.05% at $21.33, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $21.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSK posted a 52-week range of $17.42-$24.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $277.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FS KKR Capital Corp industry. FS KKR Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 30.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 21.46, making the entire transaction reach 10,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,642. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05 ’24, Company’s Co-President and CIO bought 5,000 for 21.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,800 in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) Earnings and Revenue Records

FS KKR Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.58% and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in the upcoming year.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.23, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.54.

In the same vein, FSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FS KKR Capital Corp, FSK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.82% that was lower than 30.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.