Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $49.43: Right on the Precipice

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) flaunted slowness of -0.34% at $46.28, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $46.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLPI posted a 52-week range of $42.83-$52.55.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $274.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $262.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.35%, in contrast to 95.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 50.89, making the entire transaction reach 254,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,953. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s SVP, Chief Investment Officer sold 1,903 for 51.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,298 in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.98% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.39, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.53.

In the same vein, GLPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, GLPI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.16% that was lower than 20.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.