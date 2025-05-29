Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) last month volatility was 4.80%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.72% at $10.86, before settling in for the price of $11.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTX posted a 52-week range of $7.01-$12.09.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.89.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Garrett Motion Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 91.45% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for 12.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 602,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,901,724 in total.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Garrett Motion Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.46%.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Garrett Motion Inc (GTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.41, and its Beta score is 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.45.

In the same vein, GTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.47% that was higher than 48.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.