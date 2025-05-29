Gevo Inc (GEVO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.48

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.07% to $1.17, before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEVO posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$3.39.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 262.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $281.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1551, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5113.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Gevo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.53%, in contrast to 24.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 5,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 312,430. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer sold 5,000 for 1.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,572. This particular insider is now the holder of 317,430 in total.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gevo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.13% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gevo Inc (GEVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.71. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.70.

In the same vein, GEVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc (GEVO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gevo Inc, GEVO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.65 million was inferior to the volume of 4.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.0692.

Raw Stochastic average of Gevo Inc (GEVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.07% that was lower than 78.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.