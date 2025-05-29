Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.25

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.07% to $31.47, before settling in for the price of $31.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLBE posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$63.69.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 65.03% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 71.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 167.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.45.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Global E Online Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.37%, in contrast to 60.63% institutional ownership.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Global E Online Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 167.69% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Global E Online Ltd (GLBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.64.

In the same vein, GLBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Global E Online Ltd, GLBE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.65 million was inferior to the volume of 1.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.30% that was higher than 74.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.