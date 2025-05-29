GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) recent quarterly performance of -9.53% is not showing the real picture

As on Wednesday, GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) started slowly as it slid -1.10% to $36.74, before settling in for the price of $37.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFS posted a 52-week range of $29.77-$61.98.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $554.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.27.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. GlobalFoundries Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.08%, in contrast to 18.65% institutional ownership.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

GlobalFoundries Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.74% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.94.

In the same vein, GFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GlobalFoundries Inc, GFS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.46 million was lower the volume of 2.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.47% that was lower than 55.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.