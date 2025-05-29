Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.28% at $1.89, before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GROY posted a 52-week range of $1.16-$1.89.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 540.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $322.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5276, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3833.

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Gold Royalty Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.92%, in contrast to 14.03% institutional ownership.

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gold Royalty Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Royalty Corp (GROY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1400.95.

In the same vein, GROY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.0821.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.45% that was lower than 54.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.