Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.12

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) flaunted slowness of -1.51% at $7.17, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $7.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOGL posted a 52-week range of $6.27-$14.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 13.09% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.80.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Golden Ocean Group Limited industry. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.10%, in contrast to 31.88% institutional ownership.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.08% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.62, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.28.

In the same vein, GOGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.33% that was lower than 66.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.