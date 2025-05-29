Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) latest performance of 0.26% is not what was on cards

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) established initial surge of 0.26% at $15.17, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $15.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBDC posted a 52-week range of $12.68-$16.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $266.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $244.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.04.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Golub Capital BDC Inc industry. Golub Capital BDC Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.35%, in contrast to 43.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’24, this organization’s Chairman bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 14.91, making the entire transaction reach 298,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,998,880. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 06 ’24, Company’s Chairman bought 20,000 for 14.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 295,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,018,880 in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Golub Capital BDC Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.47% and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in the upcoming year.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.05, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.87.

In the same vein, GBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Golub Capital BDC Inc, GBDC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.62% that was lower than 24.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.