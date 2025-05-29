Grindr Inc (GRND) average volume reaches $2.07M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) remained unchanged to $23.86, before settling in for the price of $23.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRND posted a 52-week range of $8.95-$24.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 24.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 162.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.36.

Grindr Inc (GRND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Grindr Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.26%, in contrast to 17.38% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s Director sold 229,627 for 23.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,508,752. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,693,332 in total.

Grindr Inc (GRND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Grindr Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 162.16% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grindr Inc (GRND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.83.

In the same vein, GRND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc (GRND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grindr Inc, GRND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was lower the volume of 1.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Grindr Inc (GRND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.19% that was lower than 46.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.