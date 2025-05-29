Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) average volume reaches $323.60K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.78% to $1.26, before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$3.88.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -1.08% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 283.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0504, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2630.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.53%, in contrast to 1.85% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 283.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI)

[Guardforce AI Co Ltd, GFAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0794.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.08% that was lower than 133.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.