Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) flaunted slowness of -3.26% at $5.04, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $5.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAFN posted a 52-week range of $3.61-$8.99.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $502.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $262.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.67.

Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hafnia Ltd industry. Hafnia Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.84%, in contrast to 28.60% institutional ownership.

Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.56% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -18.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hafnia Ltd (HAFN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.15.

In the same vein, HAFN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hafnia Ltd (HAFN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hafnia Ltd, HAFN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.88% that was lower than 52.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.