Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $534.85K

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.67% at $175.49, before settling in for the price of $172.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLNE posted a 52-week range of $114.85-$203.72.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.44% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $153.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $160.84.

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Hamilton Lane Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.48%, in contrast to 103.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12 ’25, this organization’s Executive Co-Chairman sold 10,255 shares at the rate of 159.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,630,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.72% and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.76, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.33.

In the same vein, HLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.88% While, its Average True Range was 6.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.41% that was lower than 50.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.