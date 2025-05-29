Heico Corp (HEI) last month performance of 18.98% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.42% to $294.35, before settling in for the price of $274.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEI posted a 52-week range of $211.92-$283.60.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.82% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $260.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $253.13.

Heico Corp (HEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Heico Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.51%, in contrast to 28.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 700 shares at the rate of 246.23, making the entire transaction reach 172,363 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 418. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 22 ’25, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 239.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,978,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 157,197 in total.

Heico Corp (HEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Heico Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.24% and is forecasted to reach 5.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heico Corp (HEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $68.73, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.91.

In the same vein, HEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.28, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heico Corp (HEI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Heico Corp, HEI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.63 million was better the volume of 0.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.89% While, its Average True Range was 8.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Heico Corp (HEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.12% that was higher than 35.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.