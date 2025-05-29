Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) last month performance of -21.46% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) started slowly as it slid -3.17% to $1.83, before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HRTX posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$3.93.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $279.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1060, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8549.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 82.01% institutional ownership.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.07% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, HRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Heron Therapeutics Inc, HRTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.1273.

Raw Stochastic average of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.32% that was lower than 84.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.