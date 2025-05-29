Hershey Company (HSY) EPS is poised to hit 0.97 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) flaunted slowness of -1.47% at $155.90, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $158.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSY posted a 52-week range of $140.13-$208.03.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 7.15% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $164.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.65.

Hershey Company (HSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hershey Company industry. Hershey Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.30%, in contrast to 61.23% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,488 for 165.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 907,267. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,323 in total.

Hershey Company (HSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hershey Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.81% and is forecasted to reach 6.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hershey Company (HSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.23, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.35.

In the same vein, HSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hershey Company (HSY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hershey Company, HSY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.68% While, its Average True Range was 4.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Hershey Company (HSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.36% that was lower than 29.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.