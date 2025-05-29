Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) 20 Days SMA touch -0.11%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) set off with pace as it heaved 0.10% to $29.54, before settling in for the price of $29.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIW posted a 52-week range of $24.07-$36.78.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.67.

Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Highwoods Properties, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.82%, in contrast to 106.61% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06 ’24, Company’s Director sold 6,173 for 33.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205,314. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,729 in total.

Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.49, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.70.

In the same vein, HIW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Highwoods Properties, Inc, HIW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million was inferior to the volume of 1.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.74% that was lower than 30.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.