Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) EPS growth this year is 29.73%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.37% to $170.32, before settling in for the price of $169.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HWM posted a 52-week range of $76.83-$169.81.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.34% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $404.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $118.95.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Howmet Aerospace Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.01%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP, HR sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 158.53, making the entire transaction reach 4,756,017 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,859. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman & CEO sold 800,000 for 156.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,570,480. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,544 in total.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.73% and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.53, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.67.

In the same vein, HWM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

[Howmet Aerospace Inc, HWM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.31% While, its Average True Range was 4.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.09% that was lower than 43.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.