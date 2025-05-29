Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) volume hits 0.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) started slowly as it slid -9.36% to $139.23, before settling in for the price of $153.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HURN posted a 52-week range of $85.35-$155.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.23% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.96.

Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry. Huron Consulting Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.36%, in contrast to 101.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 668 shares at the rate of 149.74, making the entire transaction reach 100,026 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,896.

Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.23% and is forecasted to reach 8.32 in the upcoming year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.89, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.12.

In the same vein, HURN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Huron Consulting Group Inc, HURN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.31 million was better the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.30% While, its Average True Range was 5.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.49% that was higher than 43.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.