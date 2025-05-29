Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) 14-day ATR is 0.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Wednesday, Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) started slowly as it slid -8.85% to $1.03, before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICCM posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$1.66.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 25.64% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1373, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9728.

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Icecure Medical Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.54%, in contrast to 0.23% institutional ownership.

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Icecure Medical Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.71.

In the same vein, ICCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Icecure Medical Ltd, ICCM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.25 million was lower the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0867.

Raw Stochastic average of Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.59% that was lower than 69.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.