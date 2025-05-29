IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) last month performance of 6.97% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.92% to $5.22, before settling in for the price of $5.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IHS posted a 52-week range of $2.44-$6.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $335.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.74.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. IHS Holding Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.64%, in contrast to 21.31% institutional ownership.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

IHS Holding Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IHS Holding Ltd (IHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.37.

In the same vein, IHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)

[IHS Holding Ltd, IHS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.18% that was higher than 61.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.