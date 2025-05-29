Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $31.19: Right on the Precipice

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.72% at $31.49, before settling in for the price of $32.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMCR posted a 52-week range of $23.15-$49.05.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 92.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.19.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.12%, in contrast to 91.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 807,338 shares at the rate of 29.72, making the entire transaction reach 23,993,224 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,144,060.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.65% and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in the upcoming year.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.66.

In the same vein, IMCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.48% that was higher than 47.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.