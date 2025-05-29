Immunovant Inc (IMVT) EPS is poised to hit -0.71 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.33% at $14.10, before settling in for the price of $14.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMVT posted a 52-week range of $12.72-$34.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.75.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Immunovant Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.89%, in contrast to 56.01% institutional ownership.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Immunovant Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.29% and is forecasted to reach -2.94 in the upcoming year.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immunovant Inc (IMVT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.04. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85.

In the same vein, IMVT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Immunovant Inc (IMVT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.40% that was lower than 62.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.