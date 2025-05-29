InflaRx N.V (IFRX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $301.24K

InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) flaunted slowness of -59.86% at $0.73, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IFRX posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$2.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.59%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3556, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7268.

InflaRx N.V (IFRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the InflaRx N.V industry. InflaRx N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.98%, in contrast to 26.11% institutional ownership.

InflaRx N.V (IFRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

InflaRx N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.94% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InflaRx N.V (IFRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.86. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 272.44.

In the same vein, IFRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of InflaRx N.V (IFRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [InflaRx N.V, IFRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.2661.

Raw Stochastic average of InflaRx N.V (IFRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 384.23% that was higher than 176.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.