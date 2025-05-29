Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.22

As on Wednesday, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) remained unchanged to $3.95, before settling in for the price of $3.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INZY posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$6.24.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.90.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Inozyme Pharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.82%, in contrast to 59.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02 ’25, this organization’s CEO & Chairman sold 8,819 shares at the rate of 0.89, making the entire transaction reach 7,849 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,046.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.66% and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.19. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, INZY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Inozyme Pharma Inc, INZY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was better the volume of 1.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 427.34% that was higher than 199.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.