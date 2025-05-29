Insmed Inc (INSM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.4 million

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) flaunted slowness of -2.44% at $66.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $68.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INSM posted a 52-week range of $44.51-$84.91.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.20.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Insmed Inc industry. Insmed Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.29%, in contrast to 109.73% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,895 for 66.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,719. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,895 in total.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Insmed Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.01% and is forecasted to reach -3.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Insmed Inc (INSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.72.

In the same vein, INSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.95, a figure that is expected to reach -1.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Insmed Inc, INSM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.31% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Insmed Inc (INSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.61% that was lower than 40.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.