iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $93.45: Right on the Precipice

iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.42% to $141.37, before settling in for the price of $146.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRTC posted a 52-week range of $55.92-$146.58.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.45.

iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. iRhythm Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.96%, in contrast to 113.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 125.00, making the entire transaction reach 250,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,307. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 8,510 for 120.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,025,898. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,930 in total.

iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

iRhythm Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.99% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 323.76.

In the same vein, IRTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

[iRhythm Technologies Inc, IRTC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.06% While, its Average True Range was 4.74.

Raw Stochastic average of iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.29% that was lower than 47.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.