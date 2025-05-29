Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) last month performance of 9.97% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) flaunted slowness of -0.02% at $97.29, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $97.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRM posted a 52-week range of $72.33-$130.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 7.76% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $294.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $292.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.97.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Iron Mountain Inc industry. Iron Mountain Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 84.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CCO & GM, Global RM sold 8,398 shares at the rate of 96.14, making the entire transaction reach 807,384 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,114.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.59% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $237.12, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.58.

In the same vein, IRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Iron Mountain Inc, IRM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.12% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.59% that was lower than 39.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.