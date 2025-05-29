ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) last month volatility was 6.10%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday, ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.94% to $10.06, before settling in for the price of $8.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITOS posted a 52-week range of $4.80-$18.13.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $385.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.98.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.96%, in contrast to 112.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 3,300,000 shares at the rate of 8.00, making the entire transaction reach 26,400,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,688,978. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,658,978 for 7.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,285,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,388,978 in total.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.94% and is forecasted to reach -1.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.00.

In the same vein, ITOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ITeos Therapeutics Inc, ITOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.81 million was better the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.43% that was higher than 66.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.