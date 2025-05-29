James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) volume hits 0.78 million: A New Opening for Investors

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 9.19% at $6.18, before settling in for the price of $5.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JRVR posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$8.99.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 185.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $283.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.30.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.92%, in contrast to 61.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 18,500 shares at the rate of 5.46, making the entire transaction reach 101,077 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,201. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 29,125 for 5.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,210. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,758 in total.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

James River Group Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 185.89% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, JRVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.89% that was lower than 68.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.