KBR Inc (KBR) latest performance of -1.83% is not what was on cards

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.83% at $51.48, before settling in for the price of $52.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBR posted a 52-week range of $43.89-$72.60.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.25% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.54.

KBR Inc (KBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. KBR Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.42%, in contrast to 99.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Digital & Development sold 19,000 shares at the rate of 50.59, making the entire transaction reach 961,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,533. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19 ’24, Company’s Pres., Sustainable Tech Solns sold 35,000 for 66.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,329,488. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,550 in total.

KBR Inc (KBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

KBR Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.29% and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KBR Inc (KBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.20, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.37.

In the same vein, KBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KBR Inc (KBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of KBR Inc (KBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.65% that was lower than 34.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.