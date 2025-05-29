Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) volume hits 1.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.29% to $158.54, before settling in for the price of $162.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEYS posted a 52-week range of $119.72-$186.20.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $148.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.11.

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Keysight Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 90.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,589 shares at the rate of 162.00, making the entire transaction reach 257,418 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,160.

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Keysight Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.82% and is forecasted to reach 7.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.20, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.27.

In the same vein, KEYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

[Keysight Technologies Inc, KEYS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.17% While, its Average True Range was 4.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.30% that was lower than 40.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.