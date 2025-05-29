Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) 14-day ATR is 0.81: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) flaunted slowness of -7.91% at $11.88, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $12.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KC posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$22.26.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -205.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $267.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.41.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR industry. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 7.93% institutional ownership.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -205.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, KC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR, KC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.24% that was lower than 104.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.