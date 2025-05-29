Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) latest performance of -0.62% is not what was on cards

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.62% to $33.65, before settling in for the price of $33.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KVYO posted a 52-week range of $21.26-$49.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 48.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.22.

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Klaviyo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.95%, in contrast to 25.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,000,000 shares at the rate of 33.00, making the entire transaction reach 132,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Klaviyo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.99% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Klaviyo Inc (KVYO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70.15.

In the same vein, KVYO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO)

[Klaviyo Inc, KVYO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.87% that was lower than 61.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.