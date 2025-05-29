Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $31.53: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.15% to $39.22, before settling in for the price of $39.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KD posted a 52-week range of $21.34-$43.61.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $232.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.53.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.51%, in contrast to 79.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Global Controller sold 55,465 shares at the rate of 42.81, making the entire transaction reach 2,374,491 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,877. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06 ’25, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 27,500 for 42.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,177,782. This particular insider is now the holder of 132,818 in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.08% and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in the upcoming year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.92, and its Beta score is 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.16.

In the same vein, KD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kyndryl Holdings Inc, KD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.32 million was inferior to the volume of 2.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.33% that was higher than 48.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.